Pathaan Box Office Day 24 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan led actioner has been ringing the cash registers for nearly three weeks and broke several box office records. After ruling the box office, the film is finally locking horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada.

Siddharth Anand’s action extravaganza crossed 500 crores this week in the domestic market and heading to surpass the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi). The film also saw enormous success in the international box office sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan has made a total of 976 crores gross in worldwide box office revenue. Shah Rukh Khan starrer saw a solid trend at the counters and stayed rock-steady. It goes without saying that the movie has become the most successful Bollywood production ever as well as the most successful entry in YRF’s Spy Universe.

Pathaan earned 3.40 crores on Thursday even though the ticket prices were slashed to Rs 110. This means the footfall could have been more if the ticket prices weren’t reduced. If early trends are to go by, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned 1.50-2.50 crores on day 24.

The lifetime box office receipts of various movies, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many others, have already been surpassed by Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie. Along with bringing back Bollywood, the movie also helped several single-screen theatres emerge from obscurity.

With Friday’s revenues, the total revenue for Siddharth Anand’s movie would be between Rs. 507.35 and Rs. 508.35 crores. For the first time in three weeks, Shehzada will be screened alongside the Shah Rukh Khan film. So Pathaan just needs 1000+ screens to remain profitable.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Is Now At #3 Only After Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar In Star Ranking, Ajay Devgn Slips To 4th Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News