Due to audience demand, #Pathaan’s shows are being increased by multiplexes & single screens across the country who have started reinstating show times of the film! Pathaan is in cruise control at the box office right now, and Yash Raj Films slashed ticket prices to Rs. 110 on Friday and Rs. 200 for Saturday and Sunday leading to spiking of public demand across India.

Meanwhile, the all-time blockbuster Pathaan is rock-steady at the box office with collections at 981 crores gross worldwide! Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe!

Pathaan, on its fourth Friday, saw a definite trend again at the counters despite competition and stayed rock-steady. It collected 2.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 2.20 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.05 crore), which signals an excellent fourth weekend on the cards for this box office juggernaut!

Pathaan has now recorded $44.96 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at 508.10 crores (Hindi – 490.35 crore, Dubbed – 17.75 crore)! The total worldwide gross is at an incredible 981 crore (India gross: 612 crores, overseas: 369 crores)!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

