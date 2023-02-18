Pathaan Box Office Day 24: Collects Well On 4th Friday, Set To Grow Over The Weekend

Pathaan has started well in its fourth week with 2.25 crores coming in. On Thursday the film had brought in 3.40 crores so this is a good hold, especially considering the fact that for the first time ever it also faced competition from new releases. With Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania occupying a large number of screens, there was divided attention amongst the audiences.

That said, due to this very reason the occupancy ratio was good for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer since there were limited screens and shows. Moreover, the reduced ticket price at certain properties meant that there were added footfalls too, which compensated for the lesser returns. Also, it’s good to see that the film is still generating interest amongst the audiences despite the fact that over 500 crores have already come in, and there are many who are watching it for the first time.

So far, the film has collected 508.10 crores and the collections will go past the 520 crores mark before the weekend is through. That would be more than 11 crores coming between today and tomorrow, something that would be possible. There is partial holiday of Mahashivratri that will easily double up the numbers from Friday, and then tomorrow there would be time for masses to step in too.

