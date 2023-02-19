Pathaan Box Office Day 25 (Worldwide): Is Now Just 12 Crores Away From Joining The 1000 Crore Club!

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic success and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas market. The film’s collection is staying rock-steady at the worldwide box office with a whopping collection of 988 crores gross worldwide.

Pathaan, on its fourth Saturday, saw a solid jump at the box office. It collected 3.32 crores nett in India (Hindi – 3.25 crores, South languages – 0.07 crore). It’s a healthy growth when compared to yesterday’s 2.25 crores.

Pathaan has now recorded $45.35 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 511.42 crores (Hindi- 493.60 crores, South languages- 17.82 crores). The total worldwide gross stands at 988 crores gross (India gross- 616 crores, overseas gross- 372 crores).

Pathaan is ruling the throne of the highest-grossing Hindi film at the worldwide box office like a boss and is already the biggest hit in YRF’s spy universe. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has one of the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan leading it along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

