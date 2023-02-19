Pathaan Day 26 vs Ant-Man 3 & Shehzada Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: It looks like we have a clear winner in terms of the Bollywood clash. Despite being in its 4th week, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has left behind Kartik Aaryan with its massive buzz. On the other hand, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania continues to rise despite mixed reactions. Scroll below for detailed analysis.

To begin with, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has reportedly lagged behind in terms of its content. Viewers are not very impressed with Paul Rudd’s film but we all know the craze the country has for Marvel films. It was also seen in terms of the advance booking trends that looked quite promising. Meanwhile, Shehzada is being sandwiched between the MCU film and Pathaan, that continues to maintain its strong momentum at the ticket windows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Ant-Man 3 has registered morning occupancy of around 30%. This is indeed a good start to the date and hints at a possible jump in collections. Yesterday footfalls of around 24-26% were witnessed, which means there’s a considerable improvement.

Shehzada seems to be lagging behind in the race with each passing day. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer failed to pick up the pace as word of mouth remained mixed. Owing to it all, the morning shows are only seeing occupancy in the range of 12-14%.

As for Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan starrer is giving a tough competition to Ant-Man 3 and Shehzada. In fact, it has left behind Shehzada with its morning occupancy of 19-21% on Day 26. What a tremendous run, it is!

The night shows will surely witness an improvement with a lot more spot bookings and hopefully, that will create an upward graph for Rohit Dhawan’s action drama at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box office updates!

Must Read: Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Shows Only Limited Growth Despite Mahashivratri Partial Holiday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News