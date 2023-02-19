Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. It’s sheer madness that the film is going really strong despite the release of Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, if the advance booking report of day 26 is to go by, we’re all set to witness a record-breaking 4th Sunday. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer is a part of YRF‘s spy universe. As SRK was making a comeback after 4 years (in a lead role), expectations were sky-high but what we have witnessed in reality is something much beyond expectations. Even after spending almost a month in theatres, we could see the craze for the film as the shows have been increased by exhibitors.

Now, speaking about the 4th Sunday i.e. day 26, Pathaan is once again ready to storm the ticket windows. Before today’s first show started, the film had already sold 42,500 tickets, which equals the advance booking collection of 86 lakhs. Yes, you read that right! We saw how Shehzada was struggling to hit the 1 crore mark on day 1 and here, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer came closer to that mark on its 26th day.

Today’s massive jump will take Pathaan (Hindi) towards Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi lifetime and also, all eyes are set on worldwide collections.

Meanwhile, Pathaan released on 25th January and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film also features Salman Khan as Tiger.

