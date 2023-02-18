Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham continues its box office glory. As the trend continues, the film has once picked up the pace during the weekend and impressive numbers are flowing in on the 4th Saturday i.e. day 25. Remember, this is all happening despite Ant-Man 3 and Shehzada occupying most of the screens. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer marked Shah Rukh’s comeback in a lead role after 4 long years. And truly, it’s been a ‘king-sized’ comeback that has left everyone stunned with its record-breaking spree. Globally, the film is chasing the mark of 1000 crores, while in India, everyone is waiting for its Hindi version to cross Baahubali 2’s lifetime.

Now, as per the early trends flowing in, Pathaan is earning 3.50-4 crores on day 25, which is a massive jump if compared to yesterday’s 2.25 crores. It has now set the stage for a big Sunday. The grand total at the Indian box office now stands in the range of 511.60-512.10 crores (all languages). We can see that offering tickets at 200 rupees flat at national cinema chains is clearly working in favour with Mahashivratri partial holiday also giving a boost. All eyes are now set on tomorrow’s performance as the show count is expected to increase.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who flaunted perfect eight-pack abs in the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is happy that youngsters find his chiseled body ‘cool’.

SRK, who is a father of three – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, said, “When they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were doing Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, I think a conspiracy was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way that I was sure about doing it (taking my shirt off) but then they made me do it!” He added, “I’m very happy now when youngsters, my kids see me on screen and say damn cool body papa! I feel very happy but it is really scary! I don’t know if I will be able to do it again.” (via IANS).

