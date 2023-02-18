Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Marvel studio has a massive fanbase in India. Films like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange have turned out to be massive successes at the ticket windows. But the Paul Rudd starrer is lagging behind.

The Marvel film took a decent opening at the box office in India and it is to be noted that the film is clashing with Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The film collected 8.25 crores* on its first day.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the beginning of MCU’s phase 5. Back in 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp collected 5.50 crores on its first day in India. Now if early trends are to go by, Paul Rudd-led film is earning 9-9.80 crores on day 2. It’s just a limited growth despite Mahashivratri partial holiday, which clearly reflects that the film hasn’t clicked that well with the audience. The overall total at the Indian box office now stands in the range of 17.25-18.05 crores.

American superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is based on Marvel Comics. Scott Lang, as Ant-Man, and Hope Pym, the Wasp, appear in it. The 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is the follow-up to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is the film’s distributor while Marvel Studios is the production company. Paul Rudd plays Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly plays Hope van Dyne in the Peyton Reed-directed and Jeff Loveness-written film Ant-Man, which also stars Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas.

