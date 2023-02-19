Pathaan Box Office Day 25: Goes Past Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)!

History has been created! Pathaan has gone past the lifetime total of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. While the SS Rajamouli directed epic action drama had brought in 511.30 crores in its dubbed Hindi version, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now gone past that mark with 511.42 crores in its kitty so far, albeit including 17.82 crores worth of collections from the south versions.

While eventually even the Hindi version of Pathaan will cross 511.30 crores, the fact that it has managed to reach this far also is commendable. In fact one can well say with confidence that even Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, Sidharth Anand and all the other bigwigs associated with the film wouldn’t have imagined that eventually the film will reach this far but then it has happened indeed. Moreover, the feat has been accomplished in mere 25 days and that’s not just unprecedented in true terms but also nothing short of a dreamy journey so far.

All of this was made possible by 3.32 crores more than came on Saturday. This is a fantastic jump over 2.25 crores that the film had collected on Friday and also a reflection of how the footfalls have increased massively since the ticket prices have been kept low at most of the properties with a flat 200 rupees. Today, the action thriller will see further increase in footfalls and that will ensure that 5 crores mark would be comfortably crossed with a real shot at 6 crores also being a possibility.

