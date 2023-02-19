It was yet another good day for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as 9.50 crores* came in. This isn’t too much of a growth when compared to Friday’s collections of 8.25 crores*. However, it’s all about the expectations that one has from a film and the kind of standing that it has in the trade circles. In that aspect, the film has still been bringing in good enough footfalls to keep its head above water and sail smoothly.

The film has managed to bring this kind of numbers despite no promotion or marketing efforts, as is the case with all Marvel films. They just make a release announcement, throw in a poster or two here or there, then unveil a teaser (occasionally) and the final call is through a promo. That’s it, nothing more than that. Post that all they do is open advance booking for the film and their IMAX and 4DX format of filmmaking ensures that most of the premium and most expensive properties are reserved by them, hence guaranteeing good opening day results.

So far, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has collected 17.75 crores* at the box office in two days and that’s now far away from the entire weekend collections of the last offering from the franchise, Ant-Man, and the Wasp. That film had collected 19.25 crores over the weekend though one has to admit that the jumps over the first day [5.50 crores] were much bigger. Reports of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are not on the same lines and hence one doesn’t quite foresee the weekend crossing the 30 crores mark.

