Benedict Cumberbatch has made a name for himself by starring as Dr Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sherlock Holmes in the series Sherlock and more. The actor, who was last seen in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, has opened up about the difficulties he has faced as Strange in the MCU.

In a recent chat, the MCU actor spoke about having difficulties in filming emotional scenes in ensemble films. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent chat with The Talks, Benedict Cumberbatch highlighted how the time constraints of ensemble movies and how Marvel films like The Avenger make it difficult to shoot more emotional scenes. When asked about the “smoke and mirrors” involved in being in Hollywood, the Doctor Stranger fame responded, “It’s all smoke and mirrors! It’s not some sort of acting gym where you’re stripping off layers of self to reveal a layer of truth all the time.”

Benedict Cumberbatch continued, “You are working to do some of that but in the heartbeat of making a massive film like The Avengers, for example, it can be tough getting that one moment of emotion absolutely nailed in five minutes because that’s all the time they have because of the other, bigger things around it.”

Cumberbatch further explained how these processes are crucial to efficiently advancing the character and story. He said, “Well, precision is one thing. In this instance, it’s not a massive development of the character, it’s about how to service the story at the same time as balancing the integrity of a now much-loved part of the Marvel cinematic universe.”

Talking about his learning, Benedict Cumberbatch added, “So, I learn on every job. I would like to think I learn. I learn by watching other people. It was wonderful to watch Robert. It is wonderful to watch him, and to watch people who really know what they are playing inside out.”

On the work front, Benedict Cumberbatch will soon be seen as Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and The End We Start From.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel & Ben Kingsley To Team Up For Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ Adaptation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram