13 years ago when Avatar was first released on the big screens, it had created a huge revolution in the film industry. It was something new, unusual and something is never seen before. After 13 years, James Cameron the OG maker of Avatar is coming back with its sequel movie, Avatar: The Way Of Water. Now, in a media conversation, the filmmaker shared how he will deal with the situation if the movie tanks at the box office.

Avatar was loved and appreciated by the audience across the globe. Ever since it was released, there was a massive group of people who went crazy around the movie back. However, 13 years later, will the film’s charm work again? This question has definitely come to the director’s mind. Scroll below to find out his answer.

In an interview with the new issue of Total Film Magazine, James Cameron talked about the game plan that he is going to follow if his movie Avatar: The Way Of Water sinks at the box office. He said, “The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘Okay, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not profitable … We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even. It’s the one-two punch – the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theater is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a sh*t now?”

However, James Cameron’s Avatar’s re-release box office collection showed that the audience still love the film with all their hearts. As per a report in Comicbook, Avatar minted over $25 million at the domestic box office within 2 weeks. Another Comicbook report also suggested Avatar: The Way Of Water’s early tracking of the box office estimated around $650 million.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will release on December 16, 2022. Well, let’s see how the movie turns out at the box office. What are your thoughts? Let us know!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

