Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 2: Katrina Kaif Starrer Grows On Saturday, Needs To Jump Further!

As expected, Phone Bhoot saw some growth on Saturday as 2.75 crores came in. This was very much required as well so that the film had something to play on by the time the weekend was through. Since the film had seen good feedback amongst youth, it was on the cards that the numbers would grow and that’s what happened with a 35% jump. That said, 50% would have been more ideal as that would have brought the film into 3 crores zone.

Today also the film will jump and another high of 35% would have been nice since that would have been as per the merits, which are good. However it would be tough to achieve that since there is India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match and that too bang at the beginning of the evening. That would impact the shows post 4 PM today. One just hopes though that the film goes past at least 3.25 crores today since it’s the kind of a comedy which is indeed a unique experience for the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, the film has collected 4.80 crores and in the pre-pandemic times these would have been the first day collections. Now the best case scenario for the weekend numbers is 8 crores for the spoof comedy and post that one looks forward to how the film sustains during the weekdays.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends) Vs Mili & Double XL: Things Don’t Seem To Be Favouring The New Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram