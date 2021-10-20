If there’s one thing that Indians are more excited about than Diwali it is the T20 World Cup match between India Vs Pakistan on October 24, 2021. While ‘Mauka Mauka’ has its own charm, the Pakistani guy who became immensely popular after ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ video went viral at the 2019 World Cup is back with yet another video and has also mentioned Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in 2019, the Pakistani cricket team was led by Sarfaraz Ahmed and India’s cricket team was led by none other than Virat Kohli.

Indian cricket team crushed the Pakistani cricket team at the 2019 World Cup by 89 runs and on the same day, a Pakistani guy named Momin Saqib went crazy viral on the internet after his video became a sensation.

Momin Saqib’s rant ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ became a craze on social media after India won the 2019 World Cup after defeating Pakistan at Manchester. And he’s back with a new video before the ICC World T20 between the two countries on October 24th, 2021 and it also has an Aamir Khan’s Lagaan connect to it.

Take a look at his video here:

Did you notice Momin Saqib’s excitement for India Vs Pakistan and praising Aamir Khan’s Lagaan? If not, go watch it again.

Also, if you don’t remember his ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ video, here it is:

Haha! This interview of Momin Saqib was literally like a feast to all the memers on social media. And ever since then, this video has been used multiple times in different contexts.

Go men in blue!

Are you all excited to watch ICC World T20 between India and Pakistan on October 24th, 2021? Tell us which team are you rooting for in the comments below.

