Urfi Javed became a household name when she entered the Bigg Boss OTT house a while ago. Since then, the actress has also made the headlines when trollers thought that she was related to lyricist Javed Akhtar. Now, she has exclusively opened up to us about Aryan Khan’s arrest owing to the Cordelia cruise raid on October 2 evening

Advertisement

Exclusively talking to Koimoi, Urfi spoke about Aryan’s arrest, the effects it’s having on the 23-year-old and more. Read on to know what he had to say.

Advertisement

When asked about her views on Aryan Khan’s arrest and his ongoing custodial stay, Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed said, “He’s a poor kid, 23-year-old kid. I really want him to get out of this. Also, he’s been through a lot in these pass days. Ek aisi family ka ladka joh apne aap ko iss situation mein imagine bhi nahi kar sakta hai, imagine his situation, imagine his mental health. And the amount of trolling, the amount of hatred he’s getting for no reason, it’s bizarre.”

Urfi Javed added, “We talk so much about mental health and in the end we forget he’s just a 23-year-old baacha. He just that (a kid). And for some reason, I feel usne itna bhi kya kiya. Usne na kissi ko maara naa… There are r*pist out there, there are murderers roaming freely, there are people who’ve thrown acid on girls roaming freely, and that poor kid has not harmed anyone. There were no drugs recovered from him. So I really bad for him.”

When asked if she thinks the time Aryan Khan spent in NCB and then judicial custody will have an effect on his mental health, Urfi Javed replied in the affirmative. To it, she added, “That child has never seen all this in his entire life. Woh mahaul usne kabhi socha bhi nahi hoga. He was born and brought up in such a protective environment, he cannot even imagine jail ka khana, char deewari mein aise rehna. Oh God! His bathroom is probably bigger than all of our houses. So come on, he has to stay in jail.” She further continued, “Also, he’s very cute. Such cute guys shouldn’t go through so much.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and exclusives.

Must Read: Honsla Rakh Box Office Day 5: Keeps Its Strong Run Intact

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube