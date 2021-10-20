After 5 days at the box office, Honsla Rakh has accumulated 10.25 crores at the Indian box office. This is after the film collected further 1.15 crores* on Tuesday. The film is staying on to be over 1 crores mark for fifth day in succession and hopefully the trend would stay the same today and tomorrow as well.

Advertisement

In fact the movie would also see a release in Maharashtra this Friday and though that’s not the native market for the film, whatever trickles from there would be an added bonus. So far, the film is on track for 20 crores lifetime since it’s an entertainer that has been picked well by the family audiences.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill have delivered a well made light hearted entertainer and just like other Punjabi movies belonging to the same set up that have released in the last few week, this too is turning out to be a stress-buster.

Globally too the collections are quite stable, and that’s also because in absence of Hindi releases, those who can follow the language even remotely are giving Honsla Rakh a dekko. It would be interesting to see that when Hindi movies start releasing, would Punjabi movies with similar credentials keep bringing in audiences in the same way as Honsla Rakh is managing.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Honsla Rakh Box Office Day 2: Diljit Dosanjh & Shehnaaz Gill Starrer Continues To Do Quite Well, All Set For Bountiful Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube