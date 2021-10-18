Honsla Rakh Box Office: The Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh starrer did quite well on Sunday too with collections going past the 2.75 crores* mark. That is even better than 2.50 crores* that the film had collected on the opening day, which was Dusshehra, and now with Sunday being better than that, it shows that it has managed to fetch audience attention quite well.

So far, the film has collected 7.75 crores* and that is excellent considering the pandemic situation and the 50% (now 66%) occupancy rule. From here, the film should comfortably add 5 crores more during the weekdays, which would ensure that the first week numbers are over 12.50 crores at least.

Next week would be pre-Diwali and hence new notable films won’t be arriving. However, that would also be balanced by the fact that traditionally, footfalls are on the lower side during this time period due to people busy with festivities and preparations. Hence, the advantage of an open week ahead would be compensated by that. However, that’s still far ahead in time and for now the first major target is to cross 12 crores after Week One. That would be ensuring at least a superhit in the cards for this Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill starrer.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

