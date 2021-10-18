Salman Khan is one of the most successful superstars in this country right now. He is ruling not just Bollywood but even the Television world. He makes more than the budget of a high-scale movie just by doing Bigg Boss. But his expenditures are equally royal! Can you imagine the rent he pays for his duplex in Bandra? Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

The Antim actor has finalized a duplex in Bandra and the rest agreement has been signed too! The property is on the 17th and 18th floor of Bandra’s Maqba Heights, which is owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

Advertisement

The property spreads across 2265 sq ft in carpet area. Salman Khan has rented the space for the next 11 months. Wondering the price he pays as rent? It’s a whopping 8.25 lakhs. Yes, you heard that right! Now you must be wondering what the actor utilizes it for! Isn’t it?

As per reports, it’s an area that Salman Khan has allotted to the writer’s pad of his firm. The Tiger 3 actor surely thinks the best not just for him or his family but even his employees. What could be better?

On the professional front, Salman is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 15. His Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are a huge hit and fans love his hosting style till date.

He also has Antim – The Final Truth in his kitty. The film features his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma and is a remake of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern.

Apart from that, Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2 are some other films to look forward to. Bhaijaan will also be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan led Pathan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Confessed “I Am Ready To Marry You” To Ritiesh Deshmukh On A Late Night Call!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube