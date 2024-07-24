Superstar Salman Khan did not deliver as expected in 2023 with Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite the hype, the films received mixed reviews and performed average at the box office. Even this year, the actor has no big releases as most of his upcoming films are under production. Kick 2, the sequel to his 2014 film of the same name, is one of his most anticipated movies. It would be a decade-long wait for fans to see Salman reprising his iconic character Devi Lal Singh, aka Devil, back on the big screen.

Salman has reunited with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for not one but two films. Currently, the superstar is busy shooting for Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss. The much-awaited sequel Kick 2 is expected to go on floors after Sikandar’s shoot wraps up. While the film’s official announcement is long-awaited, the filmmaker is keen on bringing Kick 2 to life in 2025. As per Mid-Day sources, the director has been working hard on the script to avoid disappointing fans. He has been juggling between multiple projects at the time and hence pushed Kick 2 for next year.

For the unversed, Kick raked in Rs 402 crore worldwide and over Rs 232 crore in India, becoming Salman’s first film to enter the 200 crore club upon release in 2014. The film revolves around a man named Devi who dons the garb of the ‘Devil’ and becomes a notorious thief in pursuit of getting a kick out of it. However, he soon finds himself pursued by police and engages in war with a gangster. While Salman plays the titular role, Jacqueline Fernandes, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui feature in prominent roles. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting an update on Kick 2, however, the makers have not divulged any details as yet.

Meanwhile, Salman anticipates promising 2025 with high-profile movies including The Bull, directed by Vishnu Vardhan and backed by Dharma Productions. He also has an untitled project with Sooraj Barjatya and a high-octane actioner Tiger Vs Pathaan under Yash Raj Films in the pipeline.

