Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given some remarkable performances in his career. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, the actor has given the audience memorable characters and dialogues. The actor has been a part of some incredible films. Recently, Siddiqui expressed how grateful he feels to live and work in the film industry in India.

In a new interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor revealed that he has zero interest in politics and cricket. However, when asked why he portrayed Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the actor revealed that he is happy to play the political character. When Nawazuddin played the politician on screen, he faced backlash from the Muslim community. To the same, the actor responded that there was not much backlash.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Whether He Faces Discrimination

Furthermore, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked if he faces discrimination between Hindus and Muslims in the film industry. The actor told Shubhankar Mishra on the podcast, “Not at all. In fact, the rest of society should learn from Bollywood… Do you know that Anupam Kher respects Naseeruddin Shah a lot as far as acting is concerned? All I can say is that communal politics isn’t something that I…” When asked if he has faced any discrimination because of his Muslim identity, Siddiqui responded, “Never”.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan further said he is a part of the film industry and his country is beautiful. The love and respect he gets here, he wouldn’t get anywhere else. Nawazuddin added that he is overjoyed to work with ordinary people as they shower him with love, regardless of their background. “You wouldn’t see this anywhere else in the world. I’ve travelled to the interiors of our country; I don’t know what they show in the news, but the people of our country are beautiful, they’re innocent.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Rautu Ka Raaz, a mystery thriller directed by Anand Surapur that will be released on Zee5 on June 28, 2024.

