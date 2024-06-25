We’re all in love with the simplicity put forth by Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their wedding. The duo redefined celebrity weddings and inspired us to opt for minimal and intimate weddings! Unfortunately, they have been receiving a lot of hate due to an interfaith marriage. Close friend Richa Chadha is now clapping back at trolls with a savage message! Scroll below for all the details.

Sonakshi and Zaheer registered their marriage on June 23, 2024. Their parents and close friends were present at the morning ceremony. This was followed by a grand reception party at night, which was a star-studded affair. Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Huma Qureshi, Kajol, and Salman Khan, among others, joined the celebrations.

Despite being in her third trimester, pregnant Richa Chadha and her husband, actor Ali Fazal, attended the wedding reception. She has now taken to her Instagram stories and left a heartfelt note for the newlyweds, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Richa Chadha wrote, “Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune! didn’t get a photo with you cuz you were swamped, but Ali and I love you, your spirit! Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing jodi (pair). And buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo (And to those with an evil eye, your face is worthless). Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!!…@aslisona and iamzahero.”

Well, this is a savage message to all the haters unnecessarily targeting Sona and Zaheer. Meanwhile, there also were strong rumors of rifts between the family, and many noticed the bride’s mother, Poonam, and her brother, Luv Sinha, had unfollowed her on Instagram. Later, her father, Shatrughan Sinha, addressed the rifts and claimed the ‘issues’ had been sorted.

Luv Sinha, however, did not make it to Sonakshi’s wedding or the grand reception. The reason remains unknown.

