Zaheer Iqbal Gifts Sonakshi Sinha A Luxury BMW Worth 2 Crore As A Wedding Gift? Deets Inside

Just days after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha is reveling in her wedding glow. The actress who married Iqbal in a civil ceremony has dominated headlines for a simple, elegant wedding. Fans are curious to know more details about Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding. New reports suggest that the Dabangg actress might have become the owner of a new luxury drive, thanks to her new husband.

Zaheer Iqbal is taking the romantic grand gesture to another level. Reports suggest that the actor decided to get Sonakshi Sinha a wedding gift, befitting her style and grace.

The couple is enjoying the moment, as seen in the viral pictures and videos making the rounds on the internet. One of the videos showed Sinha sitting inside a BMW i7 luxury electric vehicle, which her husband Iqbal had allegedly given her.

Sonakshi’s New BMW Worth 2 Crore

Starting at Rs 2.03 crore (ex-showroom), the battery-powered luxury sedan i7 is priced, while the top model costs Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). The model that was given to the Dabangg star is still unknown.

The video shows Sonakshi Sinha having fun on the ride in the white electric vehicle with her life partner. It was allegedly shot as the two were making their way to their Bastian reception in Mumbai.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot in a civil marriage ceremony on June 23. It was a small, intimate ceremony attended only by close family and friends. After the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a star-studded reception at Bastian. From Salman Khan to Kajol and even Rekha, all showed up to bless the couple.

Sonakshi’s wedding ensemble has become the talk of the town. The bride chose to wear two elegant sarees on her big day. Sinha wore her mother’s white ivory saree for the civil ceremony and a red Banarasi piece for her reception.

Amidst everything, Sonakshi and Zaheer have received blessings and love from the industry and their fans.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates

Must Read: Sonakshi Sinha’s Banarasi Saree For Wedding Reception Costs 47% Cheaper Than Anushka Sharma’s Sabyasachi Fit For Her Special Day & We’d Say It’s A Steal Deal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News