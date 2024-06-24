After dating for a while, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now finally married. The nature of their relationship has long been a subject of fan speculation. This was particularly true since the couple started sharing personal and affectionate pictures of one another on social media.

Many people assumed that the couple was getting married because of their open displays of affection. On June 21, Sonakshi Sinha’s mehendi celebration became the talk of the town after several inside photos went viral online. Sonakshi and Zaheer looked stunning and happy as they posed with their friends.

The couple’s beaming smiles and the happy mood of the occasion were expertly captured in the photos, piquing fans’ interest in their impending nuptials. The following June 22, Sonakshi’s Mumbai home, Ramayana, hosted a small puja.

Private Puja Ceremony and Pre-Wedding Festivities of Sonakshi Sinha

Close friends and family members were present at this private ceremony. This included Sonakshi’s parents, Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha. They were seen savoring special moments with the future bride. Everyone in attendance had a wonderful time during the pre-wedding celebrations, which were enhanced by the puja’s traditional touch.

Before her wedding on June 23, an old interview with the Dabangg actress surfaced online. In the 2022 video, she talked about her wedding plans, including her desire to dance extensively at her own wedding. Sonakshi told The Bombay Times, “Mai toh chahungi mai both dance karu apni khud ki wedding me. (I would like to dance a lot at my wedding.)”

The Rowdy Rathore actress said, “Hoegi baba hoegi, don’t worry,” in response to the paparazzi’s question about when she was getting married. “Ho jaegi. Khud nhi pata mujhey khud. Tab he aapko pata chalega jab hogi.”

The actress was spotted earlier by photographers as she walked towards the mandir inside her home to perform a puja with her mother. She looked stunning in a blue kurta-pajama set, which highlighted her bridal glow. Sonakshi also took a moment to pose for the cameras, revealing her minimal mehendi.

Meanwhile, Zaheer Iqbal was spotted in Bandra having a family dinner with his loved ones. The couple is expected to marry civilly on Sunday, followed by a lavish dinner reception.

