Janhvi Kapoor has repeatedly impressed us with her style statement, and her social media feed is a guilty pleasure for all. The actress turned into a goth mermaid for designer Rahul Mishra’s show in Paris. She inherited the genes from her late mother, Sridevi, who was a true beauty. Janhvi looks radiant in these new pictures. Scroll below for the deets.

Janhvi is one of the most talented actresses in the new generation of young actors, and she is not afraid to take on challenging roles. She started her journey from 2018’s Dhadak opposite Ishan Khattar and has spent around half a decade in the industry. The actress faces a lot of harsh criticism because of her filmy background, as her father is a celebrated film director and producer, while her mother was and will always be an iconic actress.

According to media reports, Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. She nailed the attire from the designer’s latest collection, called ‘Aura.’ Janhvi sported a black sequined bustier top. She paired it with a dramatic and elaborate holographic skirt matching the top. She looked like a real-life mermaid in that attire, and because of the color, it emanated a gothic vibe.

The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress looked like the mistress of the darkest night, with her gorgeous hair styled in soft curls falling on her body. It added a wild and free-spirited vibe to the entire look. Her makeup was less dramatic than her outfit, as they went for classic smoky eyes with loads of mascara. Her foundation base looked flawless and very natural, with flushed red cheeks and neutral brown lipstick on her lips.

For accessories, Janhvi Kapoor was given only a few fingerrings and nothing else. The outfit has been highlighted here, and the stylists have not removed the outfit’s thunder by adding any jewelry. The sequined top and elaborate holographic train on the skirt are all the dazzles the actress needed.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao, and she has quite a few projects in the pipeline. Janhvi will be seen in the spy thriller Ulajh alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Adil Hussain. It will be released in the theatres on August 2. She also has Jr NTR-led Devara: Part 1, which is expected to be released in September this year.

