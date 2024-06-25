She’s back—yes, Stree is back! Maddock Films dropped the much-awaited Stree 2 teaser on Tuesday. It’s a sequel to the 2018 superhit film, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, fans have long waited to know what’s next in the story. The teaser was first attached as a special credit scene with Munjya.

The Stree 2 teaser begins with a shot of Stree’s statue built outside the Chanderi with the text that reads ‘O Stree, Raksha Karna’ (Stree, Protest Us). However, the men in the village look terrified. It seems like someone has provoked her again. Otherwise, what made her so wrathful that she’s haunting the men of Chanderi again?

The teaser doesn’t give us a clear idea of what to expect from the Stree sequel. However, we see the men of Chanderi in the group looking for something. There are eerie glimpses of abandoned havelis and dark, empty roads, and characters appear terrified. Abhishek Banerjee’s Jana, who was possessed by Stree in the first part, is still dealing with the aftermath.

One thing we noticed in the teaser was Shraddha Kapoor’s hair. We still don’t know her name. But at the end of the 2018 movie, Shraddha takes away Stree’s choti (hair), which Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky cuts to calm the spirit down. Shraddha has long hair in the Stree 2 teaser, thus making us believe that she has tied it to her own hair. Is Kapoor’s character possessing the same powers as Stree, and that’s why she’s so angry again? Well, that’s something to look forward to, too.

Now, coming to the fun part of the Stree 2 teaser, Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is also in the movie. There are glimpses of her dressed in a green outfit for a special dance number. Towards the end of the teaser, a terrified Vicky requests Stree not to undress him. The teaser looks fun and exciting, promising more chills and thrills in the sequel. It has only made us more excited for the trailer.

Watch the Stree 2 Teaser Below –

Stree 2 will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

