Kalki 2898 AD is set to create history in the world of Indian Cinema, and audiences are intrigued and excited to witness a totally new world in the film. Everyone is expecting the film to make and break some amazing records, but hold your thoughts. Do not expect too much!

Overexpectation and overhype generally kill, and the marketing director of Kalki, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, agrees that a film needs to be pitched very correctly to its audiences.

In fact, talking particularly about Kalki 2898 AD, Varun Gupta explained to us the nits and grits of film marketing and talked about how a film like Kalki, riding on a 700 crore budget, is being pitched very correctly and honestly to the audiences.

During the conversation, Varun quips, if Kalki would have been presented as a massive action film starring Prabhas then it would have opened to phenomenal numbers, but that would have been the incorrect information and would have impacted the overall growth of the film as well.

Varun Gupta, while talking about Kalki 2898 AD’s marketing strategies, explained, “Had it been an action film, it would have broken all the records of opening on 27th. Because people know what to expect, here it’s an experimental film. It’s a mytho-futuristic film, which India has not seen before at this level. So the youngsters will be very excited to go and watch it.”

However, Varun emphasizes how Kalki is different from all the previous Prabhas films and says, “Let’s say the mass audiences who would have run to watch a Salar or run to watch a Bahubali or Saaho would want to hold on for one to two shows and see what the reaction and the response is, and then go and watch it.”

The Marketing director further explained, “Because of the genre of Kalki 2898 AD, the opening might not be the right time to judge the film. It is a risky genre.”

Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27. The advance booking for the film has been getting a phenomenal response but the real test would be the opening day of the film which is expected to cross the 100 crore mark worldwide.

