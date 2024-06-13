Unlike 2023, the ongoing 2024 has been quite different in terms of box office. Last year, some big-ticket releases raked in rocking numbers, but this year has left everyone surprised as several small or mid-sized films have risen to the occasion in the absence of big releases. Two such films are Shaitaan and Munjya, which also share a special connection with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. Keep reading to know more!

Impressive run of Shaitaan and Munjya

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan impressed the audience with its trailer, but the way the film performed in theatres was beyond everyone’s expectations. After a good start, it ended up earning 150 crores net at the Indian box office and was declared a clean hit. Talking about the recently released, Munjya, the Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma starrer had negligible pre-release buzz. It has left everyone surprised by earning 32.47 crores in just 6 days.

Stree 2 gets an extra mileage!

Both Shaitaan and Munjya belonged to the horror genre, and now, even Stree 2 is a horror comedy. As the audience has already given a thumbs up to Bollywood’s horror outings in 2024, the Shraddha Kapoor starrer, which also enjoys the sequel factor, might make roaring numbers at the Indian box office.

In the past, horror films have worked for Bollywood, but the run wasn’t as consistent as it is now in 2024. So, the horror genre is expected to leave a mark in the ongoing year, with Stree 2 having the potential to rake in jaw-dropping numbers.

More about the film

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is a sequel to 2018’s Stree, which was a huge blockbuster success. Apart from Shraddha, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. It is rumored to feature Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya. It is scheduled to release on 30th August 2024.

