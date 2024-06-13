The countdown for Kalki 2898 AD has already started, and we’re exactly two weeks away from the film’s release. Featuring Prabhas in the lead role, the magnum opus is posing itself to be the next big thing in Indian cinema. While it is to be seen whether the film clocks historic success or not, one thing is guaranteed: It is all set for a bumper opener at the Indian box office. And with a bumper start, it has put Mahesh Babu’s 2024 release in danger. Keep reading to know more!

Mahesh Babu is ruling 2024 with his day 1 collection!

We all know how Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram eventually lost the battle against its Sankranti competitor, HanuMan. However, when it comes to an impressive opening day collection, the Tollywood superstar is still at the top. Yes, you read that right! Babu’s Guntur Kaaram took a flying start in India by amassing 42 crores net, which is still the best opening for an Indian film at the Indian box office in 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD to beat Guntur Kaaram like a cakewalk

Before the start of 42 crores, Guntur Kaaram enjoyed a solid advance booking for day 1. It was learned that before the first show started, the Mahesh Babu starrer had raked in 24.90 crores gross through advance booking (excluding blocked seats). This included over 11.20 lakh sold-out tickets all across the country.

Now, this number of 24.90 crores gross looks easily beatable for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. So, it is assured that the actor will surpass Mahesh Babu and record the highest pre-sales of 2024 in India under his name. If all goes well in the next few days, the magnum opus might even earn double what Guntur Kaaram earned in the advance booking of opening day.

More about the film

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. It is scheduled to release on 27th June 2024.

