Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Chandu Champion, is set to arrive in theatres tomorrow. After the debacle of Eid in the form of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, the first noteworthy film from Bollywood is coming to theatres, and expectations are pretty high. Especially after the impressive box office performance of small films like Srikanth and Munjya, things seem to be working smoothly for Hindi releases. Keep reading to know more!

Big names come together!

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was a successful affair at the Indian box office. He has joined hands for the first time with renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan. Although Khan’s last release, 83, tanked at the box office, one can’t doubt his filmmaking talent. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is coming on board for the second time for Kartik’s film after Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Day 1 advance booking of Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a sports biopic. Given that sports films don’t do that well in India, it was always expected to stay comparatively lower in pre-sales than other commercial biggies. According to the latest update, the film has raked in 41 lakh gross through day 1 advance booking (excluding blocked seats). It includes a ticket count of over 14,500 all across the country.

The pace is slow, and the film should have at least touched the 1 crore mark. That being said, recent Bollywood films have surprised everyone through impressive over-the-counter ticket sales despite negligible buzz. Here, Chandu Champion has at least managed to create awareness about its release. So, if the initial word-of-mouth turns out to be good, the film might attract good footfalls through on-spot bookings.

More about the film

Chandu Champion also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, and others. It is based on India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

