Munjya is continuing to stay over 4 crores mark right through all the weekdays. That has been the trend from the very first day when 4.21 crores came in (including Thursday late night screenings) and when Tuesday ended up collecting 4.21 crores again (which is effectively more than Friday) then the scenario was quite clear that this one will continue to run on and on.

That’s what exactly is happening as well, what with Wednesday staying excellent as well at 4.11 crores. On Monday, Munjya had collected 4.11 crores so these are exactly the same numbers. The kind of stability that it has been demonstrating is simply fantastic and it would be a record of sorts for a core commercial film if today, too, it manages to cross 4 crores. Yes, it has happened with films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story as well, and they trended even better. However, these were controversial affairs, whereas Munjya is purely commercial, and such kinds of films don’t generate this sort of trend.

It’s all happening though for Munjya which has now crossed the 30 crores mark and stands at 32.47 crores. While earlier it seemed that the film will reach 35 crores after Week One, now it will cross 36 crores for sure. No wonder, if won’t be surprising if the 40 crores mark is crossed by Friday itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

