Vishwak Sen’s latest film, Gangs of Godavari, has carved a unique path at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the action-drama has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2024, exceeding expectations and propelling the actor to new heights. Read on!

In just 12 days, Gangs of Godavari has raked in a commendable 17.04 crore net in India, surpassing the lifetime collections of Vishwak Sen’s previous film, Gaami, by a significant 25.94% (13.57 crore). This impressive performance signifies not only his growing popularity but also the film’s ability to connect with audiences despite critical reception.

Climbing the Tollywood Ladder

Gangs of Godavari’s success is further amplified when viewed in the context of 2024’s top Tollywood releases. The film is poised to dethrone Ooru Peru Bhairavakona (17.40 crore) for the coveted 5th position. This achievement places Gangs of Godavari in esteemed company alongside blockbusters such as Tillu Square (83.90 crore), Naa Saami Ranga (30.50 crore), and Eagle (24.10 crore). However, the margin to compete is quite substantial!

Gangs of Godavari’s OTT release

Beyond domestic dominance, Gangs of Godavari is finding a global audience. With an estimated overseas collection of 2.25 crore, the film’s worldwide gross reaches a noteworthy 22.35 crore. This additional revenue stream bolsters the film’s financial standing and solidifies Vishwak Sen’s appeal in international markets.

Interestingly, Gangs of Godavari’s theatrical run is accompanied by a strategic early digital release on Netflix starting June 14th, just two weeks after its theatrical debut. This move, while potentially impacting box office performance with immediate effect, widens the film’s reach across India and beyond, capitalizing on Vishwak Sen’s popularity and potentially introducing the film to a new audience.

Gangs of Godavari’s story is one of defying expectations. While critics may not have been universally impressed, the film’s strong box office performance highlights the power of star power, strategic marketing, and the potential of early digital releases to expand a film’s reach. As the film premieres on Netflix, it will be interesting to see if Gangs of Godavari can continue to surprise audiences and further solidify Vishwak Sen’s position in the Telugu film industry.

Must Read: From Peranbu To Vidheyan: 10 Evergreen Mammootty Films You Must Watch After Turbo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News