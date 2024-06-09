In recent times, we have seen several big films making premature arrivals on OTT platforms, and the latest one to join the list is Vishwak Sen’s Gangs Of Godavari. It’s shocking because the film is yet to complete two weeks in theatres. Still, it’s good for those who don’t want to step out and visit theatres, preferring the comfort of their home. Keep reading to know more!

Reception of Gangs Of Godavari

Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the Telugu action drama was released in theatres on 31st May. Upon its release, the biggie received mixed reviews from critics. As a result, there was a lack of enthusiasm among audiences, which was clearly reflected at the box office.

Gangs Of Godavari on OTT

After a not-so-good performance in theatres, Gangs Of Godavari is now all set to hit the OTT platform within two weeks of its theatrical release. As per the official announcement made by Netflix, the film is arriving on the platform on 14th June. It’ll be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Take a look at the post below:

Manushulu moodu rakhalu, naashi rakham, rendodhi boshi rakham, moododhi nanyamaina rakham. Ee mooditini dhaati charithalo migilipovadaniki Lankala Ratnam osthunnadu.#GangsofGodavari coming to Netflix on 14 June in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada! pic.twitter.com/K4gqmj6Xb4 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) June 9, 2024

Box office performance of Gangs Of Godavari

As per the last update, Gangs Of Godavari has raked in slightly above 20 crores gross at the worldwide box office. A much bigger sum was expected, but right after the opening day, the film witnessed a massive drop, thus affecting the overall theatrical run.

Just after entering the second week, the Vishwak Sen starrer saw a harsh drop further, and the collection went below 0.50 crore.

More about the film

Apart from Vishwak Sen, the action drama also stars Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, and Hyper Aadi in crucial roles. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

