The most awaited new episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are likely to hint at where Anthony and Kate’s story will lead, getting fans excited to see the couple’s happily ever after. While Part 1 left off with Anthony and Kate extending their honeymoon, the curiosity arises whether #Kanthony will indeed become parents to four children as per Julia Quinn’s books or not.

Although Colin and Penelope’s romance steals the spotlight in Season 3 as per Quinn’s books, viewers can expect some fresh character arcs for Anthony and Kate, especially after Kate was noticed resting her hand against her stomach, possibly hinting that she could be pregnant. Let’s dig in to find out more about the adorable couple.

While viewers can’t wait to see what’s in store for Anthony and Kate in the upcoming episodes of Bridgerton, we can count on the books. After the events of Bridgerton Season 2 from The Viscount Who Loved Me, the couple will become parents. According to the books, they will have four children together, Edmund, Miles, Charlotte, and Mary.

In addition, the books also revealed that the first born’s name is a tribute to the late Bridgerton patriarch, Edmund, who died due to a bee sting as shown in the Season 2 flashback. On the other hand, the name of the youngest Kanthony children, Mary Sharma comes from Kate’s mom.

In the epilogue of The Viscount Who Loved Me, there’s also a poignant moment when Anthony turns 39, surpassing the age at which his father passed away. He is seen speaking to Edmund’s portrait for hours, telling him lovely stories about his children and grandchildren. Coming back to Kate and Anthony becoming mom and dad, Bridgerton’s timeline says their first child was born in 1815, a year after their wedding. This clearly whispers the giggles are highly anticipated in the upcoming episodes of Season 3.

With that being said, one must have noticed that the adaptation doesn’t always follow the family details as per the books. For instance, the books see Daphne and Simone’s firstborn as a daughter named Amelia. However, on-screen, they presented a little boy named August. However, no matter what Anthony and Kate have in their fate, we can expect it is going to be a happy one.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will premiere on June 13 on Netflix.

