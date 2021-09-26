Advertisement

Bridgerton season 2 has released the first look at the series, and the fans have gone gaga over it. The first look of the new season was released at Netflix’s event TUDUM. From what can be seen in the video, the highly-anticipated series will be s*xier and much more dramatic than before. The first look has revealed several things, while others remain a mystery. But one thing that the fans do know for sure is Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton will be sweeping their hearts away.

The production of the new season faced several halts due to COVID-19. A couple of crew members were exposed to the virus while filming, because of which the shooting had stopped. However, now that it started again, fans await eagerly for some news.

In the sneak-peak Bridgerton season 2, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey meets Kate, played by Netflix’s Sex Education star Simone Ashley. As per the reports, she will be playing the love interest of Anthony, and what it seems, their love story will have the enemies-to-lovers arc. Another new face that will be seen in the second season of the show will be Charithra Chandran who will play Kate’s sister’s role.

Watch the video here:

Fans get a sneak peek into Bridgerton season 2 with the new first look video. It shows Kate rejecting Anthony after she overhears his ‘many requirements for a wife.” “You take issue with my requirements?” Anthony asks Kate, to which she replies, “I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock.” We cannot wait for this feisty relationship that might span out to them becoming lovers.

Kate continues, “When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think she will accept your suit? Are the young ladies of London truly so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?”

Other actors who will be a part of the Bridgerton season 2 include Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, and many more. Sadly, Regé-Jean Page, who played the role of Simmon Basset in season one will not be returning for the new one, which is set to be released in 2022.

