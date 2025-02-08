Most of us love a good love story with drama, tension, and romance! What’s better than a Karan Johar movie? Nothing beats Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham! But Shonda Rhimes sure knows how to bring a period romance piece alive on screen and combine the 2000s nostalgia with a period drama. We are talking about Bridgerton, of course!

The books and the Netflix series have captivated audiences worldwide, and most of all, the diversity has caught people’s eye. The screen adaptation of Julia Quinn’s story already has three seasons with incredible romantic storylines and characters. What makes the screenplay more interesting is the songs from the 21st century that are recreated in the orchestral style to fit the Regency era. While many English songs are on the list, did you know that Shah Rukh and Kajol’s iconic K3G song was also used in a pivotal scene?

When Bridgerton Went Bollywood For Season 2

Season 1 was all about the fiery romance of Daphne and Simon, and the next was all about Anthony and Kate. Now, in the books, Kate was not from India, but in the screenplay, the writers decided to show inclusivity by making Kate of Indian origin.

What do Indians know how to do the best? Celebrate, of course! So when Kate’s sister Edwina is going to marry Anthony (huge plot twists happen for those who have not seen it yet), there is a mandatory ‘haldi’ ceremony shown in the episode.

In Bridgerton Season 2, the Sharma sisters and their mother are shown to celebrate this ceremony with turmeric, wearing bright yellow gowns in a room adorned with marigolds for prosperity. While the ceremony continues, viewers can hear the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title song playing in its orchestra version. The cover is by Kris Bowers and is played at 2:48 in episode 6.

Charithra Chandan, who plays Edwina’s role, was so surprised by the song that she texted the creator of the series, Chris Van Dusen. She was emotional because of the collision of both worlds. Charithra revealed her story to the Telegraph, saying that being an immigrant has downsides and upsides. One of the downsides is that you don’t know where you belong. After hearing the song in a Regency setting, she said, “Ah, I get it now.” She is capable of being and doing both.

