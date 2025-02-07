General Hospital has been providing fans with plenty of shocking twists, turns, and revelations from the past couple of months. From surprising deaths and exits from the daytime drama to a recent bombshell dropped that changes the dynamics of Port Charles and its dramatic residents.

It was revealed that Brook Lynn is the mother of Gio and he is the baby she left for adoption after she got pregnant by Dante years ago. The shocking truth has sparked a lot of debate and discussion amongst fans. Amanda Setton, who portrays the role of Brook Lynn, recently shared her thoughts about the storyline and here’s what the actress revealed regarding it.

Amanda Setton Reacts To Bombshell Parentage Reveal About Brook Lynn On General Hospital

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Amanda spoke about this new twist and expressed her opinion about it. “I have to say, I’m really into this storyline. I think it has the makings of an incredible web. It touches so many people, so many characters on the canvas,” she shared, referring to Chase, Lois, Ned, Tracy, Olivia, Sonny, Dante, Lulu, as well as Rocco.