General Hospital has been providing fans with plenty of shocking twists, turns, and revelations from the past couple of months. From surprising deaths and exits from the daytime drama to a recent bombshell dropped that changes the dynamics of Port Charles and its dramatic residents.
It was revealed that Brook Lynn is the mother of Gio and he is the baby she left for adoption after she got pregnant by Dante years ago. The shocking truth has sparked a lot of debate and discussion amongst fans. Amanda Setton, who portrays the role of Brook Lynn, recently shared her thoughts about the storyline and here’s what the actress revealed regarding it.
Amanda Setton Reacts To Bombshell Parentage Reveal About Brook Lynn On General Hospital
During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Amanda spoke about this new twist and expressed her opinion about it. “I have to say, I’m really into this storyline. I think it has the makings of an incredible web. It touches so many people, so many characters on the canvas,” she shared, referring to Chase, Lois, Ned, Tracy, Olivia, Sonny, Dante, Lulu, as well as Rocco.
“It just has such a far reach. I just think it’s a brilliant story point to bring out, and makes for a lot of drama,” the soap star expressed. She also pointed out that “in Port Charles, there’s always a tad of a suspension of disbelief.”
Talking about the age difference between the characters, she agreed that it was something to consider but it isn’t as much of a difference to be icky.
Amanda shared how this storyline has explained Brook Lynn’s personality more. “I do think that we now have a bit more color as to why she has such a strong connection to children,” she stated and further added, “She came on the scene as a sassy, self-involved brat who got arrested and did what she wanted to do with social media. There are just so many ways that she acted on that part of herself,” referring to the growth in the character’s arc.
Amanda continued, “She really had to lock this information away inside of her and compartmentalize in order to survive emotionally.”
The actress also revealed that she adores Dominic Zamprogna, the actor who plays Dante Falconeri. “I adore Dom, and I deeply respect him as an actor. ” The two will be working together a lot with this storyline and she stated that they are enjoying their scenes.
