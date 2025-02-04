The past few months have been catastrophic for General Hospital fans as they have witnessed character deaths, actor exits, and storylines that have not made sense. From the deaths of Sam McCall, played by Kelly Monaco, and Dex Heller, played by Evan Hofer, to the unfortunate exit of Chad Duell.

His departure from the show also gave an open ending to his character, Michael Corinthos. The writers also introduced a weird storyline between the fan-favorite couple, Sasha and Cody, thus separating them. To add to the list, Charles Mesure, who played Jack Brennan, has decided to quit the daytime drama. Here’s what we know about it and who has replaced him in the role.

Has Charles Mesure Quit General Hospital?

The actor has officially exited General Hospital, and a spokesperson for the soap opera has confirmed the same. They said in a statement, “Charles Mesure opted to exit the role of Brennan. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” For those unaware, Charles joined the ABC show in December 2023 and has now decided to leave it by his own choice.

Who Is Replacing Charles Mesure As Jack Brennan?

Meanwhile, the show has already found a replacement for him, and it has been confirmed who will continue the role of Jack Brennan. “General Hospital looks forward to continuing Brennan’s exciting storyline with Chris McKenna in the role,” the spokesperson stated about the replacement.

Meanwhile, during a chat with Soap Opera Digest last year, Charles spoke about joining General Hospital in 2023. The actor revealed that he thought he was too old for it and wasn’t sure if he would be able to “learn any new tricks” or “adapt to the huge amount of dialogue that these fantastic actors on shows like General Hospital can learn” while being a leading man at the age of 53.

“For 28 years, I came from a single-camera film background where you can only do eight, nine, 10 pages a day,” he told the portal, pointing out that soap opera stars do 10 times that every day at work. Regardless, he was later convinced that he could be a part of General Hospital and enjoyed it.

“The truth is, I’ve had an absolute ball. I’m really surprised at how much fun this has been because I was so apprehensive about the workload,” Charles shared. “I was apprehensive about the pressure and the schedule and so forth, but I’ve had an absolute ball every single day I’ve been there,” he felt.

Chris McKenna, who will now be taking over the role, took to his Instagram to share this news. “Starting tomorrow on General Hospital- Brennan’s got a brand new bag,” he wrote. One user said, “Congratulations, I might start watching GH.” Another commented, “Wow that’s a recast I’m psyched for! Welcome back to ABC daytime,” referring to his previous daytime work.

