When it comes to soap operas, one can expect drama, deaths, emotions, love triangles, and more. General Hospital fans have witnessed a lot of the above but it was the consistent deaths of some of their favorite characters that irked them towards the end of 2024. From Sam McCall to Dex Heller, viewers were miffed that the writers were down with these brilliant roles.

To add to it, Chad Duell left the show after 14 long years and the audience was waiting to see how his character Michael Corinthos would be given a goodbye story. Now that the episode has aired, fans are in disbelief and are calling the makers out for the “unforgivable” way they bid the role goodbye.

General Hospital: Michael Corinthos Up In Flames

For the unversed, the daytime drama showcased Michael’s body being on fire and him yelling and screaming for help. His father Sonny wanted to jump in and rescue him but Jason stopped him out of fear that he would lose his life as well. Netizens were not pleased with the way they chose to bid the character goodbye and showed their anger and disappointment.

Due to planned news coverage tomorrow, we will return with the next all-new episode of #GeneralHospital on Wednesday, January 8th. Thank you in advance for your understanding. #GH pic.twitter.com/KXsizQkMmO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 6, 2025

Fans Slam Writers For ‘Unforgivable’ Ending Of Michael Corinthos

“So Frank promised a great story for Michael’s exit. This is what he meant- Michael getting betrayal after betrayal, having his kids taken from him, & then getting burned alive when he did NOTHING WRONG?” one user said referring to producer Frank Valentini and added, “This is unforgivable.” On the other hand, another fan commented, “This wasn’t the ending I wanted for Michael’s character” also noting what this could mean for the future.

So Frank promised a “great story” for Michael’s exit. This is what he meant- Michael getting betrayal after betrayal, having his kids taken from him, & then getting burned alive when he did NOTHING WRONG? This is unforgivable. #GH pic.twitter.com/NnEEqB1UI5 — Nat loves Kelly Monaco (@Nat4Sprina) January 3, 2025

“Frank burning him to a crisp where he will be unrecognizable. It does open the door to someone else coming back as his replacement,” they stated. A third felt, “Burning alive, this is how my guy is about to go out? No wins, a victim for nothing? Michael didn’t deserve any of this! How was this a great exit story? Don’t care if Chad departed. He deserved better!” and warned the soap opera series, “Count your days with this atrocious storytelling.”

Burning alive, this is how my guy is about to go out? No wins, a victim for nothing? Michael didn’t deserve any of this! How was this a great exit story? Don’t care if Chad departed. He deserved better! #GH, count your days with this atrocious storytelling🚢☠ #TeamMichael pic.twitter.com/Dg0pgojP9z — Jackie Engle💛 (@Coltongirlhardt) January 3, 2025

A fourth said, “Thank you for 14 years of Michael! It’s been a fun, exciting ride! You’ve always delivered for your fans,” and added, “You’re the one and only Michael! Can’t wait for your return back.” This was in reference to Chad Duell stating that he could possibly come back to the show later and that Frank had kept the door open for it with the burned, battered storyline.

#Gh Until we see you again @duelly87 Thank you for 14 years of Michael! It’s been a fun, exciting ride! You’ve always delivered for your fans. You’re the one and only Michael! Can’t wait for your return back💗 pic.twitter.com/by3tSLZA95 — Paula ☕️☀️ (@paula_30throad) January 6, 2025

He stated that he needed to focus on other things in his life thus he chose to quit the show after a glorious 14 years long run. Fans are worried that the makers might replace him with another actor if he stays off too long.

