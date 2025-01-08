The first season of Squid Game was a big success worldwide, and it built a massive loyal fan base. It was followed by crazy anticipation for the second season, and when season 2 debuted, it expectedly achieved viewership milestones. However, its dream to stay on the top for weeks was broken by a surprise competition from none other than WWE’s Monday Night RAW. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, season 2 of Squid Game debuted on Netflix on December 26, 2024. As expected, it grabbed the eyeballs from all across the globe and grabbed the top spot in the viewership chart. But now, at least in the United States of America, its run has been disrupted by the debut episode of Monday Night Raw on the streaming platform.

Last year, Netflix and WWE signed an unprecedented deal worth over $5 billion. As per this deal, RAW will be exclusively hosted on Netflix. It will be initially available in the US, Canada, the U.K., and Latin America, with more territories getting added over time. Also, all WWE events and special shows outside the US will be streamed on the streaming platform. It also includes documentaries, series, and other projects of the promotion. This agreement has been signed for 10 years.

This mega deal started with 2025’s first episode of Monday Night RAW, which aired on January 6. This episode fetched massive viewership from pro-wrestling fans and hit the top spot.

WWE’s RAW’s Netflix debut was 183 minutes long, with superstars like The Rock and others making an appearance. Unlike other Netflix shows, there were commercial breaks, but still, it managed to keep the audience hooked. With such a response, it has managed to dethrone Squid Game season 2 from the top spot of viewership in the top 10 TV shows in the USA.

Let’s see if RAW keeps the momentum intact in the upcoming weeks.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nirmal Soni Reacts To Reports Of Actors Receiving Big Salaries: “Real Life Mein Aisa Nahi Hota…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News