Port Charles is as thriving as ever with the town and its residents never having a dull day. Surprising deaths and shocking revelations apart, the soap opera has been providing quite a lot of controversial entertainment.

From moments of consolation and shocking drama to surprising allies and strategizing moments, the audience has quite a lot to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans of the daytime drama show can expect from the upcoming week’s slate of episodes on General Hospital on ABC.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 3, 2025

The week starts with Lulu trying to support Dante. Will she be able to help him or will her efforts go in vain? Meanwhile, Sonny consoles Alexis. Will he be able to help her get through the rough patch? Up next, Trina is taken aback. Is it about x or something else? When Sasha is in for a surprise, is it about Cody? Elizabeth sees through Lucky’s facade. How will she react?

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Lucky opens up to Liz but will she receive the empathy she is looking for? When Felicia puts Sasha on the spot, how will the latter react to it? Will she claw her way out of the situation or not? On the other hand, Carly makes a discovery. What could it be about? Lastly, Jordan reveals her plan to Isaiah and Drew makes a shocking claim. Is Willow somehow involved in it?

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

When Alexis, Molly and Kristina strategize, will the three be able to put their differences aside and formulate a plan that suits them? Sasha lashes out. Is it because of what Felicia did? Or is it because of the never ending troubles in her life? When Willow makes a decision, could it be about her controversial romance with Drew? Lastly, Lucas gives Carly his two cents and Tracy is left livid about something. Will their issues pull them down?

Thursday, February 6, 2025

The penultimate episode of the week witnesses Dante make a plea but to whom? Rocco hears something he shouldn’t have. What will he do with this information? Will he find a way to use it or act like he never found out. Lois seeks out Martin. Will he be able to assist her out? When Portia checks in with Brad, how will he respond? When Nina makes a surprising move, is it about her daughter Willow, her former husband Sonny, or something else?

Friday, February 7, 2025

The final day of the week sees Nina trying to form an alliance. Will she be successful or have to reevaluate her plans? When Sonny receives some medical news, is it for the good or for the bad? On the other hand, Lulu has a tense encounter while Laura warns Drew. Lastly, Jordan briefs Anna.

