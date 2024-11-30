SEVENTEEN has taken over the world with world tour concerts, Billboard chart numbers, and even two Daesangs! The 13-member band is soaring high and gaining more fans every day while also gaining popularity. In their recent stint, they will be seen in an exciting end-of-the-year show with none other than Disney!

SEVENTEEN to perform at ABC year-end special

The global sensation K-pop group will be the first KPop group to perform on ABC’s year-end special, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular.” They are truly making history as we speak.

ABC has announced that the famous boy group will perform “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” on stage. This show will be hosted by “Dancing with the Stars” co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. The event will also feature a cappella group Pentatonix, John Legend, and Elton John.

This mega event will take place on Dec 1st, and SEVENTEEN will perform while they are busy with their concerts all around the world.

They have already held ten concerts in the US as part of their world tour ‘Right Here.’ To kick off their “dome” tour in Japan, they released “Shohikigen,” the group’s fourth single on the Japanese market.

So, currently, the boys have a packed schedule because of their fantastic music and popularity! Are you excited to see them perform? CARATS, share your thoughts in the comments below.

