Red Velvet is one of the most popular K-pop groups. The group and its members have been making waves with their talent, and rightfully so. With each new release, this five-member group – Irene, Wendy, Joy, Yeri, and Seulgi – is known for its quirky and statement concepts. So far, Wendy, Joy, and Seulgi have made their solo debuts. The group’s leader, Irene, is preparing to debut her solo soon. Find out the details here.

Bae Joo Hyun, popularly known as Irene is the leader of Red Velvet. Since her debut with the group in 2014, Irene has been applauded for her singing and stunning visuals. In addition to being a prolific singer, Irene has also ventured into acting with movies like Double Patty. She is also a part of Red Velvet’s subunit Irene & Seulgi.

After quite a long wait, Irene has finally set a date for her solo debut with the mini album “Like a Flower.” The news of Irene’s solo debut was first announced on November 4 by the group’s label, SM Entertainment. Since then, concept images, video teasers, and mood films have steadily been released. The mini-album will contain eight tracks, with the eponymous title track “Like a Flower.”

The teasers paint a dreamy and quaint picture of Irene’s solo debut. The imagery is replete with flowers, pastel landscapes, butterflies, and a touch of fantasy. Pop genre dominates the musical composition with a deletable sprinkle of R&B, Afrobeat, ballad, and dance genres to the tracks. Irene’s solo debut promises a journey through a range of emotions like self-love, facing hard times, finding happiness, and living a content life to one’s own will. Red Velvet’s Irene solo debut mini-album “Like a Flower” will be released on November 26, 2024.

