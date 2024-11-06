Even if you do not listen to K-pop regularly, you must know about BTS. That is the reach of this seven-member group, and it is no small feat to have achieved this success. BTS debuted in 2013 and created waves with their music for about a decade before eventually taking a break.

K-pop titans BTS have been on an indefinite hiatus since June 2022. The members began their mandatory military enlistment in 2023. Following this hiatus, the chances of a group comeback are slim once all members return from the university. Recently, BTS’ label HYBE held a performance press conference for the third quarter of 2024. As reported by Naver, the label is still making a good profit despite the revenue and sales being lower than the previous year’s numbers. The label also addressed the possibility of BTS’ comeback.

Is BTS making a comeback soon?

Lee Kyung Joon, HYBE’s CFO, announced that the label was in talks with the group for a comeback in 2026. However, their return will not mean maximum dependency on the group for the label’s revenue. The label has plans to increase activities and propagate growth for other artists under the label as well. So, to answer the question, BTS is not making a complete group comeback, at least for the following year.

Where are BTS members now?

Currently, most of its members are completing their mandatory military enlistment. The group’s leader, Jin, was discharged on June 12, 2024. Following the discharge, he promptly resumed his activities. He released a whole version track of ‘Super Tuna,’ a new song called ‘I’ll Be There,’ and announced plans for his solo debut in November 2024. Another BTS member, J-Hope, was discharged from the military just last month.

Members RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are expected to return in June 2025. Despite their ongoing military enlistment periods, these four members sometimes make a short appearance to meet their fans. Members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have released new music. Additionally, concert movies and documentaries have also excited fans. Suga has mostly kept himself away from the spotlight, except for the recent DUI case that caught a lot of traction.

