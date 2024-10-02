“Love Next Door” is one of the most buzzworthy K-dramas at the moment. It has featured artists like ZEROBASEONE, Muzie, Ha Sung Won, Kwon Jin Ah, Wonstein, An Da Eun for official soundtracks over fourteen episodes so far. These soundtracks have accentuated the heartwarming stories in the drama and given a sense of completion to the plot.

As the drama comes to a conclusion, the audience awaits one more soundtrack. Fans are in for a treat as the drama’s lead, Jung Hae In will be singing a track titled “Words I Could Not Say.” It was earlier featured in the concluding part of episode 14 of the drama. Now, the complete track will be released on October 5, along with episode 15 of the drama. “Words I Could Not Say” is an acoustic track with soft guitar melodies, expressing the protagonist’s heartfelt feeling of love that has remained unchanged from the beginning.

Jung Hae In previously lent his voice to “My Song,” which featured on the soundtrack for the thriller drama “Connect” in 2022. While Jung Hae In has sung very little, his singing has been well-noted and loved by the fans. It will be interesting to see how this seventh soundtrack from “Love Next Door” materializes.

What is the plot of “Love Next Door”?

“Love Next Door” is a South Korean romantic comedy starring Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu and Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo. Seok Ryu and Seung Hyo’s mothers are good friends, and the children grew up together, forming a deep bond. They went their separate ways after choosing their careers. They reunite several years later in their 30s and deal with several underlying issues. Kim Ji Eun and Yoon Ji On play the second lead pair in the drama. Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jang Young Nam, and Lee Seung Joon are the supporting cast in the drama.

“Love Next Door” is set to conclude this week. Episodes 15 and 16 will air on October 5 and 6, respectively. Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s chemistry is applauded and well-loved by the audience. This heartwarming drama has touched the lives of millions across the globe, leading it to top the rankings for several weeks in a row since it premiered.

