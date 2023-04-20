MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company, is pleased to announce that Davy Chou’s (Diamond Island) captivating story of self-discovery Return to Seoul will be available to stream exclusively on MUBI in India from 7 July 2023.

Starring Oj Kwang-Rok (Oldboy) and Kim Sun-Young (Three Sisters), and introducing newcomer Park Ji-Min in the leading role, Return to Seoul received its World Premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard section.

On an impulse to reconnect with her origins, Freddie, 25, returns to Seoul for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions.

Return To Seoul is reportedly partially based on a true story. As per a report, director Davy Chou got the idea of the film after his encounter with a similar incident. Chou’s film, also a French woman, was adopted from her South Korean biological parents. She traveled with Chou to South Korea in 2011 to meet her father and grandmother for the first time. Seeing their emotional meeting, the filmmaker decided to make a movie on his friend’s story.

Return To Seoul will be released on Mubi in India from 7 July, 2023.

