Every Thursday, TV show lovers eagerly wait for BARC to reveal which daily soap has been the most watched show of the week gone by and which dramas made it to the Top 10. The TRP rating for week 15 has been released, and at the top of it once more – and this time by a margin, is Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa.

The average viewership of shows this week saw a drop owing to the ongoing Indian Premiere League and a good number of viewers watching it over daily soaps. Scroll below to know which shows made it to the Top 10 this week.

As per BARC’s TRP report – shared by FilmiBeat, Anupamaa topped this week’s TRP list with a 2.7 rating and remained its undisputed leader by a margin. The next show to make a name for itself is the Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda-led Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, with a 2.3 rating. A 0.5 difference in the rating is significant and shows just how much they loving the Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer.

Following Anupamaa and YRKKH is Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt with a 2.1 rating and then the Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja-led Faltu with a 1.8 rating. The No. 5 spot on this week’s TRP chart is also occupied by a Star Plus show – Imlie, featuring Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra in lead roles.

Star Plus show Pandya Stores – starring stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, and Yeh Hai Chahatein – featuring Abrar Kazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra took up the next spots with a rating of 1.7 and 1.6 respectively.

The longest-running Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made its presence felt at No. 8 with a 1.5 rating, while Star Plus’s Teri Meri Doriyaann took the 9th spot with a 1.4 rating. ZEE TV’S Bhagyalakshmi, too, made it to this week’s TRP Top 10 chat with a 1.4 rating.

Will Anupamaa continue its reign next week too? To know that, stay tuned to Koimoi.

