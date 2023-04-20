Could anyone ever imagine Shailesh Lodha, the leading character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quitting the show? That happened last year in April and it stirred a huge controversy. While the actor refused to break his silence on the matter, his differences with producer Asit Kumarr Modi allegedly made him take the drastic step. As per recent reports, he’s filed a legal case against the production house over pending dues. Scroll below for details!

Back in January, it was revealed that Shailesh had been waiting for more than 6 months to get his pending dues of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The production house owes him sum of over 1 year and he’s been quite patient about it. But looks like Lodha is finally losing his cool and has decided to take the legal route.

A source close to Hindustan Times has revealed that Shailesh Lodha filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March this year. He has also sued his production company and is demanding his remaining sum be cleared at the earliest.

Shailesh Lodha has initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9 and the hearing is slated for May. The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was also contacted by the development and reacted, “The matter is subjudice and under court, so I’ll not comment anything on this.”

While Asit Kumarr Modi also remained tight-lipped, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah project head Sohil Ramani broke his silence on the matter. He said, “There isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said earlier. Shailesh Lodha has been like a family only. When he left we respected that. And on numerous occasions through email and on telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining numeration. We have never denied or refused to give his payment. In every company when people leave, they have to sign full and final papers before complete payment is released. Where is the issue? Instead of going around and complaining, isn’t it better to simply follow the regular procedure?”

Asked about the case, Sohil Ramani added, “We are not pursuing any case, because we did not refuse to give his payment. We have already informed sir (Lodha) to take his dues and sign the required papers.”

Will Shailesh Lodha finally get his pending dues? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

