There aren’t even valid reasons why celebrities are trolled these days. Ranbir Kapoor faced the wrath over his old beef remark ahead of the release of Brahmastra. Disha Patani was mercilessly trolled yesterday as netizens felt she looked sad and claimed Tiger Shroff was the reason behind it. Now, Abhinav Shukla is being trolled and below are all the details you need.

In the recent past, we’ve seen netizens discussing the weight gain of Rubina Dilaik and trolling her over it. Now, it is her husband and actor Abhinav who is drawing social media ire and the reason behind it is bizarre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abhinav Shukla took to his Twitter handle and reacted to trolls, “To all the trolls, keep it up … you will need a base-level IQ to get a reply from me. 99% have not qualified yet. Eventually you will get smart! Keep trying , keep trolling. Chalo lago kaam par.”

Abhinav Shukla continued, “See i said shuru ho jao, ho gaye! Ab bolein gey you are not important, par comment bhi karin gey. Bolain gey you are dumb celeb aur apni dumbness se mujhe unwanted engagement bhi dein gey. Bhai dimag lagao dont give your remote to others. 😀Chalo abhi phir sey shuru ho jao!”

See i said shuru ho jao, ho gaye! Ab bolein gey you are not important, par comment bhi karin gey. Bolain gey you are dumb celeb aur apni dumbness se mujhe unwanted engagement bhi dein gey. Bhai dimag lagao dont give your remote to others. 😀Chalo abhi phir sey shuru ho jao! https://t.co/6JIciO9Tll — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 19, 2023

Fans took to the comment section and came in support of Abhinav.

A user wrote, “Mujhe toh koi negative comment nahi dikha ye tweet pe jiju”

Another wrote, “Wat a reply to all those jobless n coward trollers.. well done”

“You are like no other abhinav!! I really like you and your personality. Let haters hate!! You be the way you are!!” a user reacted.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Finds Hardik Pandya ‘Hot’ & Wants To Take Him In The IPL Team She’s Planning To Buy, But Changes Her Mind Saying “Sachin Tendulkar Hai Na Apna…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News