Ayan Mukerji recently announced his films Brahmastra parts 2 and 3 and now in a shocking turn of events it is being reported that the director has moved out of Dharma Productions and is joining hands with Jio Studios for a better and bigger Universe.

The fantasy adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was released in September 2022 and was titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film ended with hints of Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and there were blurry scenes of an actress as Amrita, Shiva’s mother.

Since then, it was speculated that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will take the series forward. It was also reported that Ayan Mukerji will shoot Part 2 and Part 3 titled Brahmastra Dev Vs Shiva together.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla stated that original producers Dharma Productions and Disney wanted to take a backseat from the franchise and were ready to sell the rights to Ayan who partially owned it. So he took charge and pitched his Astra – Verse and the remaining two parts to Jio Studios.

“Ayan has plans to make Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Brahmastra Part 3: Shiva v/s Dev for Jio Studios, which are the tentpole attractions of the deal. Apart from the two pioneers, he will be making spin-offs on other characters of the Brahmastra in the format of web series, and independent feature films,” said a source close to the publication.

Ayan is also planning his Astra – Verse with Nandi Astra, Pawan Astra, Gaj Astra, and Jal Astra. It is also reported that only Jal Astra will target big screens, and others will hit the digital screens. “If the deal falls in place, the value of this deal will be among the highest ever between a studio and a director. Ayan will be the showrunner of the franchise, but the spin-offs will be commissioned to other filmmakers.”, said the source.

Apart from this an animated series is also being planned for kids in a 10-year plan to take the franchise forward. Brahmastra Part 2: Dev is slated to release in December 2026 and Brahmastra Part 3 Dev Vs Shiva will release in December 2027. Ayan Mukerji is also directing Yashraj Films’ War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

