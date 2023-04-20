With less than 10 days left until the release of Citadel, the sci-fi action thriller’s lead stars, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are busy promoting the show all across. The duo plays agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who work in the shadows to keep a check on terrorist organizations around the world. And in a recent chat, the two opened up about filming s*x scenes in the show.

For those who haven’t caught the show’s trailer yet, the promo video teases some steamy love-making scenes between the two that look way too hot. One A shot sees Priyanka and Richard lying in bed, barely covered by a white sheet.

During a recent chat with ETimes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden got candid about their steamy love-making scenes in the upcoming science fiction action thriller series Citadel. Being the perfect gentleman and not wanting to ‘kiss and tell,’ the Game Of Thrones actor replied, “I was actually trying to avoid that question.”

However, Priyanka Chopra spilled the beans and told her co-star, “No, it’s ok.” s The actress revealed, “They just get to see it all on-screen, they don’t know that there are like 2,000 people in the room while we are shooting.”

Explaining how Richard Madden and she worked up the courage to shoot the steamy scenes in Citadel, Chopra said, “We helped each other out. If I was uncomfortable with some unflattering camera angles, I would tell him ‘Put your hand there and cover me’ and he would tell me ‘You put your hand here.’”

Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the lead in the American series that has already been renewed for a second season. The series will also include spin-offs in different countries and languages – featuring entirely different casts. The Italian series will star Matilda De Angelis in the leading role, while the Indian version of the show will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. The Priyanka-Richard six-episode first season is scheduled to premiere on April 28, 2023, with its first two episodes.

